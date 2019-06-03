Galaxie Gummies 250mg 35 pieces
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Need help getting solid nights of sleep, need some chill time, or just want to relax, have a serving of our gummies and you will be good to go. With 7.1 mg of our trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD, per piece and 35 piece per bag for 250 mg total CBD, these mixed flavor bags should be 5 servings. Request your favorite flavors in the request form on the home page and we will customize bags for you.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
Cosmic Cowboys Extractions LLC
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.