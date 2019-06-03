Need help getting solid nights of sleep, need some chill time, or just want to relax, have a serving of our gummies and you will be good to go. With 7.1 mg of our trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD, per piece and 35 piece per bag for 250 mg total CBD, these mixed flavor bags should be 5 servings. Request your favorite flavors in the request form on the home page and we will customize bags for you.