Interstellar Elixir 1000mg - 30ml
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
About this product
Our Chemical Free CBD in our trademarked Gold Dust Hemp Hash is the best way to get CBD in your body daily. The Interstellar Elixir 1000mg - 30ml will supply you with 30 days of pain relief, aggregated healing, and increased blood flow everyday, all day. Keep in mind, this 1000mg bottle is the equivalent of a much larger bottle of isolate.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Cosmic Cowboys Extractions LLC
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.