Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse

Guava Cake

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Guava Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
Nausea
8% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!