Guava Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Guava Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
Nausea
8% of people say it helps with nausea
