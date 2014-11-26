About this strain
Nepalese effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
