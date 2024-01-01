Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused with high-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.



Spritzer is the exquisite result of a masterful fusion of Runtz, Grape Pie, and MAC. Renowned for its distinctive fruity aroma, accented with hints of berry and citrus, Spritzer captivates the senses from the first whiff. This exceptional strain balances the finest qualities of both indica and sativa, delivering a versatile experience that seamlessly transitions from a lively daytime buzz to a relaxing evening unwind.



