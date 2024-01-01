COTC Secrets | Spritzer | Premium Infused Prerolls | 2.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused with high-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.

Spritzer is the exquisite result of a masterful fusion of Runtz, Grape Pie, and MAC. Renowned for its distinctive fruity aroma, accented with hints of berry and citrus, Spritzer captivates the senses from the first whiff. This exceptional strain balances the finest qualities of both indica and sativa, delivering a versatile experience that seamlessly transitions from a lively daytime buzz to a relaxing evening unwind.

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
