Garlic Grapes is an Indica strain that promises a blissful escape from the daily grind! Born from the legendary GMO and Grape Pie, this strain is a masterclass in relaxation, with Myrcene leading its terpene profile to ensure tranquility. Imagine the scent of fresh berries mingling with hints of earthy herbs, pepper, and a subtle garlic undertone—this unique aroma is as captivating as it is soothing. The taste is a delightful dance of sweet and savory. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, Garlic Grapes wraps you in a comforting embrace that melts away stress. If you're seeking a strain that delivers both flavor and relaxation, Garlic Grapes won't disappoint.



