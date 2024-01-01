Garlic Grapes | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Garlic Grapes is an Indica strain that promises a blissful escape from the daily grind! Born from the legendary GMO and Grape Pie, this strain is a masterclass in relaxation, with Myrcene leading its terpene profile to ensure tranquility. Imagine the scent of fresh berries mingling with hints of earthy herbs, pepper, and a subtle garlic undertone—this unique aroma is as captivating as it is soothing. The taste is a delightful dance of sweet and savory. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, Garlic Grapes wraps you in a comforting embrace that melts away stress. If you're seeking a strain that delivers both flavor and relaxation, Garlic Grapes won't disappoint.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

About this strain

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item