Mother's Milk | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
These frost covered buds of Mother's Milk grace the top shelf with a savory, creamy nose reminescent of powdered milk and sweet earth. These buds glisten with oily terpene-rich tricomes just begging to be smoked! Grown to a top shelf standard, check out these flowers if you're looking for a pungent and unique daytime smoke that is unique and offers a more hashy & tradional flavor profile vs. modern flavors that are more fruity and exotic but may lack impact..give the Mother's Milk a try today!

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
