These frost covered buds of Mother's Milk grace the top shelf with a savory, creamy nose reminescent of powdered milk and sweet earth. These buds glisten with oily terpene-rich tricomes just begging to be smoked! Grown to a top shelf standard, check out these flowers if you're looking for a pungent and unique daytime smoke that is unique and offers a more hashy & tradional flavor profile vs. modern flavors that are more fruity and exotic but may lack impact..give the Mother's Milk a try today!

