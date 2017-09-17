Mother's Milk | 3.5g

Mother's Milk is a potent and aromatic hybrid strain, highly regarded for its unique flavor profile and balanced effects. Created by combining Nepali OG and Appalachia, it inherits a sweet and creamy taste with hints of vanilla and spice, reminiscent of its namesake. This strain typically produces dense and resinous buds that exude a strong aroma of earthy sweetness. Users often report experiencing a euphoric and uplifting high accompanied by a gentle relaxation, making Mother's Milk suitable for both daytime and evening use. With its pleasant flavor and well-rounded effects, Mother's Milk has gained popularity among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a soothing yet functional experience.

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
