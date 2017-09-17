Mother's Milk is a potent and aromatic hybrid strain, highly regarded for its unique flavor profile and balanced effects. Created by combining Nepali OG and Appalachia, it inherits a sweet and creamy taste with hints of vanilla and spice, reminiscent of its namesake. This strain typically produces dense and resinous buds that exude a strong aroma of earthy sweetness. Users often report experiencing a euphoric and uplifting high accompanied by a gentle relaxation, making Mother's Milk suitable for both daytime and evening use. With its pleasant flavor and well-rounded effects, Mother's Milk has gained popularity among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a soothing yet functional experience.

