Our Old Bay themed "420 Bud" stickers are an essential accessory for a diehard Marylander. They're dishwasher safe and 3"x 3." Stick it on anything!
Crabcakes & Cannabis
We don’t sell Crabcakes. Or Cannabis. We cook up apparel and accessories that celebrate the Free State- Baked, then broiled to perfection.
We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!
