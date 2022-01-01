About this product
Crabcakes, cannabis and cold beer! Our quality neoprene koozies keep your hands dry and your beverage cool.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Crabcakes & Cannabis
We don’t sell Crabcakes. Or Cannabis. We cook up apparel and accessories that celebrate the Free State- Baked, then broiled to perfection.
We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!
We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!