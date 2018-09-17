Craft Cannabis Company
Lemon Sherbet
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
The sweet funk of 2 Scoops combines nicely with the loud lemons of Lemon Tree. 2 Scoops has been called one of the best-tasting strains by people that have been lucky enough to find this rare, elite cut.
Lemon Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!