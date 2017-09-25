- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.
