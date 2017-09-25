ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sour Banana Sherbet
Hybrid

4.7 176 reviews

Sour Banana Sherbet

aka Sour Banana Sherbert

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Sour Banana Sherbet
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

Effects

120 people reported 844 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 49%
Focused 31%
Stress 31%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 20%
Nausea 12%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

176

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain child
Lemon Banana Sherbet
child

Products with Sour Banana Sherbet

