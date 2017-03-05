Craft Concentrates
Sesh Wax - Lee Roy - 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
Lee Roy effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
