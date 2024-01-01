Wisenheimer Live Rosin Cartridge (500mg) - Slazerbeam

by Craft Concentrates
About this product

Every Wisenheimer product offers the cleanest, most pure experience possible. No solvents, no additives, just expertly crafted cannabis. Our highly potent rosin is extracted under precise conditions from colorado’s most sought-after plants. the end product consists of elevated terpenes, high canabinoids, and expedited effects.

The classic cartridge brought to the next level with 500mg of pure rosin & top quality hardware.

About this strain

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.  

About this brand

Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

