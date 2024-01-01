About this product
Wisenheimer Live Rosin Cartridge (500mg) - Slazerbeam
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.
