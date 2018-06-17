About this strain
Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma’s Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.
Road Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
31% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Headaches
26% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!