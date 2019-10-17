About this product
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric
Flavor: Sweet, Berry
Lineage: AK-47 (Cresco cut)
Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, humelene
Kick your day into high gear with Cherry AK. This strain makes no apologies: pungent cherry and woody aromas precede a rapid onset of uplift and euphoria. People report delighting in the cherry notes before enjoying strong pain relief and a balanced heady/body buzz. Cherry AK is the perfect way to spend the weekend.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
