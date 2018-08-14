Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric

Flavor: Sweet, Berry

Lineage: AK-47 (Cresco cut)

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, humelene



Kick your day into high gear with Cherry AK. This strain makes no apologies: pungent cherry and woody aromas precede a rapid onset of uplift and euphoria. People report delighting in the cherry notes before enjoying strong pain relief and a balanced heady/body buzz. Cherry AK is the perfect way to spend the weekend.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

