Goofiez is an indica that embodies three different lineages: a poly-hybrid of Apples & Bananas, White Runtz and Jet Fuel Gelato. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene create a candy-like sweetness that's backed up with floral and lighter diesel notes. Expect potential relaxation and calmness.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

