About this product
About this strain
Honey Boo Boo effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!