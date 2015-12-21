About this product
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy
Flavor: Citrus, Sweet
Lineage: Island Sweet Skunk, Trinity
Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, caryophyllene
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative effects. Outer Space flower has a strong citrus odor and citrus smoke aroma. This strain is great as a daytime boost, especially if you like oranges.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.
Outer Space effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.