Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy

Flavor: Citrus, Sweet

Lineage: Island Sweet Skunk, Trinity

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, caryophyllene



Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative effects. Outer Space flower has a strong citrus odor and citrus smoke aroma. This strain is great as a daytime boost, especially if you like oranges.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

