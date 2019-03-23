Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Creative

Flavor: Pine, Lemon

Lineage: Star Killer, Skywalker OG

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene



Celestial cannabinoid and terpene profiles join forces to provide an energizing lift-off on a rocket ship to eventual relaxation. Fueled by heavy concentrations of limonene and pinene and topped off with the analgesic qualities of its OG lineage, Pheno 51 is perfect for those looking to ignite creativity while leaving discomfort, gloom, and stress in a galaxy far, far away.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.