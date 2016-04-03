ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 280 reviews

Star Killer

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Star Killer
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

Effects

204 people reported 1748 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 49%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 27%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 41%
Depression 38%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 33%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

280

Lineage

Strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
Star Killer
First strain child
Sour Star Head
child
Second strain child
Pheno 51
child

Most popular in