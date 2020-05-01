About this product
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene
Flavor: Diesel, Berry
Reported Effects: Focused, Aroused
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
About this strain
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
Rocket Fuel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.