Rocket Fuel is a hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel is considered a great stress and discomfort alleviator during the day.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene

Flavor: Diesel, Berry

Reported Effects: Focused, Aroused



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.