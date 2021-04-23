About this product
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
The sweet and citrus tasting notes of orange and cinnamon of this hybrid strain can leave one to wonder: how can one be so calm and relaxed? It’s simple — with a terpene profile that includes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, it’s no wonder you’ll be coming back for more.
About this strain
Sherb Octane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sherb Octane - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sherb Octane effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.