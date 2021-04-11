Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Berry Pie 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Tart Berries & Cream
Sugary Sweet Blueberry

SENSATION
Energized Euphoria
Focused Head High

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Berry Pie effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
16% of people report feeling creative
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
