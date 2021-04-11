CRU Cannabis
Berry Pie 3.5G Sativa Flower
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Tart Berries & Cream
Sugary Sweet Blueberry
SENSATION
Energized Euphoria
Focused Head High
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Berry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
16% of people report feeling creative
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
