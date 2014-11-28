CRU Cannabis
Black Ice 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hints of Blueberry & Pine
SENSATION
Relaxing Sleepiness
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Black Ice effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
