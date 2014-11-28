Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Black Ice 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hints of Blueberry & Pine

SENSATION
Relaxing Sleepiness
Euphoric Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

Black Ice effects

Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
