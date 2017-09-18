California Orange, also known as "Cali Orange," "Cali-O," and "Cali Orange Bud," is an old school hybrid marijuana strain dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. More nicknames for California Orange include "Cali-O," "Cali Orange Bud," "C.O.B," and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.