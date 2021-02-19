About this product
Gelato Dream 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape
TASTE + SCENT
Berry & Citrus
Earthy, Herbal
SENSATION
Relaxing & Cerebral
Uplifting, Focused
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.
Gelato Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.