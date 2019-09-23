ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from the Cookies Family in California, Gelato #41 is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Buds come in an array of hues, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know, Gelato #41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter.

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Gelato #41
First strain child
Gelato Dream
child
Second strain child
Dolato
child

