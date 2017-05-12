ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.8 43 reviews

Loud Dream

Loud Dream

The sativa-dominant Loud Dream from Loud Seeds was created by backcrossing a Blue Dream F1 with itself for a stable female seed. This California strain has enormous, thick, indica-looking buds that jut out from a crown of sativa leaves. Loud Dream is a sticky and bug-resistant plant with a sweet aroma.

Effects

29 people reported 210 effects
Creative 58%
Focused 55%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 44%
Relaxed 37%
Pain 34%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 20%
Paranoid 10%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

Avatar for maleno14
Member since 2015
This is one of the best strain i ever try😱 you feel so quiet and happy at the same time, you feel what to do things like cook, dance you feel like u want investigate something lol, the flavor is like tropical fruits, like orange, watermelon lol, 5 star to this strain!!!
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for PRgangsta2813
Member since 2014
Love this strain yo it feels like the best high in my opinion
Reported
feelings
GigglySleepyTalkative
Avatar for tweetyloco
Member since 2014
this is some good stuff , iv had better but this strain is well get you the munches big time
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for NocturnalFun755
Member since 2014
This strain is perfect on a lonely night, it gives you that uplifting high.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Zypherus
Member since 2016
Quick burn and earthy flavor had me worried at first, but effects were top notch. Pleased to see it so highly rated in positive effects and low on negatives. If the flavor was as sweet as the bouquet, this could be my favorite, but certainly in top 10 as it stands.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Loud Dream
Strain child
Gelato Dream
child

Products with Loud Dream

