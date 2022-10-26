About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy Highlights
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Calming
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.
About this strain
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
