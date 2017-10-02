CRU Cannabis
Grape God 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruit Berries & Spine
Sweet Grape & Earth
SENSATION
Easy Relaxation
Peaceful Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Grape God effects
Reported by real people like you
343 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!