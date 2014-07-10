ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
God Bud, originally from Jordan of the Islands, is a longtime favorite of cash croppers and medicinal users alike, providing large, dense, purple tinged buds on short, compact plants with heavy branching. A mix of  Hawaiian, Purple Skunk, and the mysterious Canadian strain known only as “God,” this strain produces copious amounts of resin and a musky-sweet smell. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that provides a strong euphoric high while tasting of tropical fruit with undertones of berry, lavender and pine. This strain was also produced under the name BC God Bud by Canadian outfit BC Bud Depot.

397 people reported 3064 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 29%
Stress 41%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
God Bud
First strain child
Riley Kush
child
Second strain child
City of God
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

