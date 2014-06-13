CRU Cannabis
Kali Mist 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Sweet
Sandalwood & Cedar
SENSATION
Uplifting Energy
Creative Concentration
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G Eighth Sativa Flower
Kali Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
