Spicy & Fruity
Herbal & Lemon Citrus
SENSATION
Creative Head Rush
Sinking Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.
