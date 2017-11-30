ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. MK Ultra
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of MK Ultra

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 710 reviews

MK Ultra

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 30 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 710 reviews

MK Ultra
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

Effects

Show all

520 people reported 4394 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 50%
Hungry 30%
Stress 42%
Pain 40%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

710

more reviews
write a review

Find MK Ultra nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry MK Ultra nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More popularLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More myrceneLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More popularLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More pineneLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More pineneLeafly flower for Godfather OG
Godfather OG
More hungry
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of MK Ultra
User uploaded image of MK Ultra
User uploaded image of MK Ultra
User uploaded image of MK Ultra
User uploaded image of MK Ultra
User uploaded image of MK Ultra
User uploaded image of MK Ultra
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
G13
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
MK Ultra
First strain child
Ultra Banana
child
Second strain child
LA Ultra
child

Products with MK Ultra

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for MK Ultra nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?

Most popular in