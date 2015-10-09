Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

LA Ultra 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 10%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Fruity
Herbal & Lemon Citrus

SENSATION
Creative Head Rush
Sinking Body High

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

LA Ultra effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
73% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!