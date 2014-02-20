Loading…
CRU Cannabis

Larry OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Piney & Herbal
Hints of Lemon

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Energizing & Uplifting

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

Larry OG effects

Reported by real people like you
561 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
