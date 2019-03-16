CRU Cannabis
Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Berry & Diesel
Hint of Grape
SENSATION
Happy Relaxation
Arousingly Euphoric
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Pie Hoe effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
