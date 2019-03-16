Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT

Berry & Diesel

Hint of Grape

SENSATION

Happy Relaxation

Arousingly Euphoric

WHEN TO USE

Nighttime

INDICA

One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Pie Hoe effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!