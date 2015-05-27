About this product
Floral & Earthy
Pungent Skunk & Citrus
SENSATION
Cerebral Stimulation
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
About this strain
Skunk Dawg is a sativa-dominant cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg that elevates the mood with a sweet and sour aroma. Its effects are long-lasting but clear-headed, making Skunk Dawg a popular choice for use throughout the day. This sativa may be all you need to give your appetite an edge or to help you stay productive and focused.
Skunk Dawg effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with