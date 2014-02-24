Loading…
CRU Cannabis

Sugar Plum GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower

SativaTHC 17%CBD

Sugary Sweet & Tropical
Earthy & Fruity

Heavy Head Buzz
Uplifting Energy

Daytime

3.5G SATIVA Flower

41 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!