CRU Cannabis
Za Za: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC!
Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
ZaZa effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
31% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
1% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!