CRU Cannabis
Watermelon Zkittlez 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Tropical
Hints of Berry & Orange
SENSATION
Giddy Cerebral Rush
Deep Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
