CRU Cannabis
White Walker OG .75ml 510 Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Herbal & Sweet
Hints of Pine & Sage
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
.75ML Indica 510 Cartidge
Herbal & Sweet
Hints of Pine & Sage
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
.75ML Indica 510 Cartidge
Whitewalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!