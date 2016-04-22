Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Wonder Woman OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Woody
Hints of Lavender & Lime

SENSATION
Relaxing Sleepiness
Creative Arousal

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

Wonder Woman OG effects

Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!