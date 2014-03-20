About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this strain
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
422 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Crystal Clear
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.