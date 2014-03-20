About this strain
Cannalope Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
225 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!