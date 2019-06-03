About this product
Grown over living soil by Leilani Farms in Central Point, Oregon, this years Super Sour Space Candy hemp flower cultivar pulls a delicate terpene profile balancing a gassy diesel aroma and a unique citrus palette with flavors of tangerine and lime. This staple high CBD strain known for its relaxing effect is preferred for afternoon use.
Total Cannabinoids: 18.78%
Total CBD: 14.13%
Δ-9-THC: LOQ
Feel: Mellow, Focusing, Relaxed
Potential benefits: relaxation, sleep, & fatigue aid.
Grown by: Leilani Farms
Parentage: Sour Diesel x Sour Space Candy
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.