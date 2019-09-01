About this product

get the best of both worlds when you try out our latest pre-roll flower BLND's. with a combination of super sour space candy, a hybrid sativa variety rich in wood and pine palettes/aroma undertones & sour lifter, a pure bred sativa cultivar with a potent taste of citrus and fruit, the two together make for a balanced hybrid blend perfect as a daytime or afternoon smoke. each pack comes with 16 king size BLND pre-rolls, over 1 gram per roll & packaged using RAW black paper to get the truest flavor profile of each BLND.