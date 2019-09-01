About this product
get the best of both worlds when you try out our latest pre-roll flower BLND's. with a combination of super sour space candy, a hybrid sativa variety rich in wood and pine palettes/aroma undertones & sour lifter, a pure bred sativa cultivar with a potent taste of citrus and fruit, the two together make for a balanced hybrid blend perfect as a daytime or afternoon smoke. each pack comes with 16 king size BLND pre-rolls, over 1 gram per roll & packaged using RAW black paper to get the truest flavor profile of each BLND.
About this strain
Lifter
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.