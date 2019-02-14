Loading…
Logo for the brand Curaleaf

Curaleaf

Citradelic Sunset Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Citradelic Sunset effects

Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
