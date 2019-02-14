Curaleaf
Citradelic Sunset Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Citradelic Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!